Jibrel Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $154,469.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $9.68 million and $154,469.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00063626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.02 or 0.00868496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006948 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00046477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00026929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.83 or 0.05129386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00045572 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00016338 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,786,371 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

