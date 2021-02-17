Jibrel Network Price Reaches $0.0448 on Exchanges (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $8.81 million and $168,067.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00063004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.67 or 0.00875970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00046754 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.85 or 0.04940562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00024790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016013 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00032421 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,786,371 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

