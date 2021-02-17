JMP Securities Boosts Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $83.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.88% from the company’s current price.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.45.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

NASDAQ CSOD traded up $8.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. 72,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,226. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $59.54.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.