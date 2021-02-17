JMP Securities Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $430.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.94.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.48. 20,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,232. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $399.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after acquiring an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,667,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

