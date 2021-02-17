JNB Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

JNB Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 129.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 7.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 17.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $2,145,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Novartis stock opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $209.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.