JNB Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

JNB Advisors LLC lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $722,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $120.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.93. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

