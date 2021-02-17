JNB Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

JNB Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.91.

AMP opened at $220.19 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $221.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Insiders have sold 114,949 shares of company stock valued at $23,175,239 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

