JNB Advisors LLC Purchases 3,857 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.28.

