JNB Advisors LLC Purchases 8,514 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 340.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.23.

