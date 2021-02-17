JNB Advisors LLC Sells 2,995 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

JNB Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMBS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 332,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMBS opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

