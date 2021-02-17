JNB Advisors LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

