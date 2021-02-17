Jobchain Market Capitalization Reaches $3.64 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Jobchain has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $79,693.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00061721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.94 or 0.00857432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006753 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.56 or 0.05029840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015790 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a token. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,853,082,466 tokens. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.