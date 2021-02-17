John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 539,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 449,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,428. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $93.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.34.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $233.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 71.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth about $3,161,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 20.1% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 120,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

