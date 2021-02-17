John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.67

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and traded as high as $5.91. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 53,953 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund by 27.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 29,703 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund by 22.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 132,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund by 19.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

