John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the January 14th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,631. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 43,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.