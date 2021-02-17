John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.56

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 0.84.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $491.01 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

