Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.06

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.06 and last traded at $54.04, with a volume of 13173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.