Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472,593 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.51% of Johnson Controls International worth $2,517,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 66,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $54.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

