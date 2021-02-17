Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,245 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.10% of Johnson Controls International worth $32,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $27,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

