Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,477,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

