Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG) Shares Gap Up to $154.00

Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 154 ($2.01), but opened at GBX 159.80 ($2.09). Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) shares last traded at GBX 154.44 ($2.02), with a volume of 443,328 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £685.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.21.

Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) Company Profile (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

