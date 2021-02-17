Joint Ventures Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $40,174.10 and approximately $4,133.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00063353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.73 or 0.00868014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006945 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00046489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00026852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.30 or 0.05135046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.