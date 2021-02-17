Joseph T. Noonan Sells 1,228 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16.

WTS traded down $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $117.67. 157,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $131.51. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

