JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust (LON:JAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $550.00

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 544 ($7.11), with a volume of 228693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 544 ($7.11).

The company has a market capitalization of £511.80 million and a P/E ratio of 23.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 502.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 430.38.

About JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust (LON:JAI)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

