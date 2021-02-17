JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $872.00

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 872 ($11.39) and last traded at GBX 854 ($11.16), with a volume of 610261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.24).

The company has a market capitalization of £620.89 million and a P/E ratio of -30.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 698.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 491.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

