JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) a €640.00 Price Target

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) received a €640.00 ($752.94) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €600.69 ($706.70).

Kering SA (KER.PA) stock opened at €565.30 ($665.06) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €560.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €558.20. Kering SA has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

