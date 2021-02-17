JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,200 Price Target

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,735.45 ($61.87).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,961.99 ($51.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £104.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,282.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,514.40. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

In other news, insider John Rishton Cha bought 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

