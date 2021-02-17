JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Cut by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,426 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,219,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,325,000 after buying an additional 275,187 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,016,000 after buying an additional 350,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

NYSE:JPM opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $440.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

