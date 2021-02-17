JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.2% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 78,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.9% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $145.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

