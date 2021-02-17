JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Overweight

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

ATEX opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. On average, analysts predict that Anterix will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,272,063.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $47,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anterix by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after acquiring an additional 512,262 shares in the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anterix by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 235,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anterix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,992 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,064,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Anterix by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,463 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

