JulSwap Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $28.05 million and approximately $949,711.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00059888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00275728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00082628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00083370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.11 or 0.00419391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00180199 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

JulSwap Token Trading

JulSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.