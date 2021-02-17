JulSwap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.11 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $28.99 million and $4.11 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00061075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00318569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00081910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00073448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00084770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.27 or 0.00453389 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,387.90 or 0.85541504 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

JulSwap Token Trading

JulSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.