Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Jumia Technologies to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of JMIA opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 4.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $69.89.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JMIA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.