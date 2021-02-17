Juniper Industrial (NYSE:JIH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.20

Shares of Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 563405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Industrial during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Industrial during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Industrial by 701.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

