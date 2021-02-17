Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) (LON:JUKG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $221.89

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) (LON:JUKG)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.89 ($2.90) and traded as low as GBX 216 ($2.82). Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), with a volume of 27,563 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £31.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 221.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) Company Profile (LON:JUKG)

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.