Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Shares Gap Up to $7.02

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $8.86. Jupiter Wellness shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 6,266 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Jupiter Wellness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product development company. It develops various therapeutic and medical use for CBD in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. The company markets CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the CaniSun brand.

