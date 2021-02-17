Just Group plc (JUST.L) (LON:JUST) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.29

Shares of Just Group plc (JUST.L) (LON:JUST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 87.29 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 86.27 ($1.13), with a volume of 730532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.20 ($1.10).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Just Group plc (JUST.L) from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Just Group plc (JUST.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.09. The firm has a market cap of £888.10 million and a PE ratio of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.43.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

