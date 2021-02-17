JUST Price Tops $0.0524 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. JUST has a total market cap of $118.50 million and $71.04 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

