JustLiquidity Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.95 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for $111.95 or 0.00214428 BTC on popular exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $17.74 million and $8.95 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00061260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00322057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00081736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00069802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00082385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.00454184 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00172571 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

