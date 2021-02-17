Juventus Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.79 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $11.24 or 0.00022018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and $3.35 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00059945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00289245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00082673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00075618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00083458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00417612 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00178405 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus

Juventus Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

