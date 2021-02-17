K-Bro Linen Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

TSE KBL opened at C$37.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$393.41 million and a P/E ratio of 103.06. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$23.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.