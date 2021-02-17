K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:K3C)

K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 280 ($3.66). The stock had a trading volume of 105,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 261.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 194.10. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 116.08 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market cap of £191.94 million and a P/E ratio of 22.95.

Get K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) from GBX 309 ($4.04) to GBX 329 ($4.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.