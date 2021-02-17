Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Shares Gap Down to $1,404.00

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,404 ($18.34), but opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.64). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,384 ($18.08), with a volume of 56,936 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNOS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,232.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,172.33.

In other news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44), for a total transaction of £2,670,000 ($3,488,372.09).

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.