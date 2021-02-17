Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $110.90 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $112.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,431.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

