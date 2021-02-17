Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.00

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.00 and last traded at $111.01, with a volume of 84387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.90.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,893 shares in the company, valued at $949,431.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 33.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 48.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

