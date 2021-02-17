Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaleyra updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Kaleyra stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $469.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KLR. Maxim Group began coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.