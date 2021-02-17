KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) PT Raised to $55.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. 660,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,686. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.42 million, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. On average, research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

