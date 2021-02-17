KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price Down 6.9%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) shares were down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.83 and last traded at $39.21. Approximately 661,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,659,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $703.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

