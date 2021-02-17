Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $42,929,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 409.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 112,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Barclays raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

NYSE KSU traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $208.44. 16,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.90. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

