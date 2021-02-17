KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s current price.

KAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

KAR stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 123.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. Equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $223,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

